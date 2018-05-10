Around Town: Sunset Beach to host annual art festival

The Sunset Beach Art Festival returns Saturday and Sunday for its annual Mother's Day weekend run, featuring about 150 vendors showcasing and selling handmade items such as jewelry, clothing, ceramics, paintings, leather, woodwork, metalwork, sculptures, photography, furniture and oils and lotions.
The event also will include a kids zone, a juried art gallery, music, a food court and raffles. Proceeds will benefit local charities.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Broadway and Pacific Coast Highway.
Festival admission is free. For more information, visit sunsetbeachartfestival.net.
Free document shredding in Newport Beach
The city of Newport Beach and CR&R Environmental Services will hold a free document shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot at Big Canyon Reservoir, 3300 Pacific View Drive.
Any Newport Beach CR&R customer can attend to get rid of old documents, records and other items that contain sensitive information.
For more information, call CR&R at (949) 625-6735.
Laguna Art Museum to open exhibit featuring works by Oskar Fischinger
The Laguna Art Museum will open a new exhibit, "Oskar Fischinger: Paintings from the Permanent Collection," from May 31 to June 17, featuring works of Fischinger, a German abstract artist.
Fischinger was known for crafting unique art films that united music with animated colors. He designed animation for Disney's "Fantasia."
The art museum, at 307 Cliff Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays. It is closed Wednesdays.