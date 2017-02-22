Newport officials have a turnabout on a planned roundabout

Newport Beach officials are considering alternatives to a proposed roundabout that has been contested by affected residents.

Though the idea was shunned by community groups of Bayside Cove, Linda Isle and Harbor Island, the roundabout, planned at Bayside and Harbor Island drives, won City Council approval in November to move to the design phase as part of a $2.2-million plan to improve traffic safety along Bayside.

City officials, including Councilman Jeff Herdman, have since met with representatives of several area homeowners associations.

The consensus now, according to Public Works Director Dave Webb, is that while traffic along Bayside needs to slow down and drivers should pay more attention, the roundabout is not the most preferred way to accomplish those goals.

The public works team is coming up with ideas to replace the roundabout and could take the matter to the council in April for further direction, Webb said.

