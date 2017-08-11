Biz News: Hoag Hospital receives high marks in national survey

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach was named the third-best hospital in the Los Angeles area and eighth-best in California in the recent “Best Hospitals” rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Hoag was the only nationally ranked hospital in Orange County in the survey. The facility also received several “high performing” marks in neurology, colon cancer surgery, heart failure treatment and other areas.

Three nearby hospitals — Huntington Beach Hospital, Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center and Fountain Valley Regional Hospital & Medical Center — also were noted as “high performing” in various specialties.

Fashion Island gets new bridal shop

Newport Beach’s Fashion Island shopping center has a new bridal shop.

BHLDN — pronounced “beholden” — is inside the Anthropologie store. It will offer wedding gowns, reception dresses, jewelry and accessories.

Appointments are required to try on wedding dresses.

The Winery restaurant to host guest bartenders for literacy fundraiser

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar in Newport Beach will host a fundraiser Tuesday in which guest bartenders will battle for tips to benefit the Newport-based Literacy Project.

The event, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., will feature four guest bartenders split into two teams in a competition to see which team can get the most tips.

All cash tips will benefit The Literacy Project, which aims to help children who are struggling with reading.

The Winery is at 3131 W. Coast Hwy.

Miguel’s Jr. expands in Huntington Beach

Miguel’s Jr. is opening a new 3,000-square-foot location in Huntington Beach this month.

The Mexican food restaurant will be in the Newland shopping center at 19620 Beach Blvd. and have a drive-through and counter service. It also will feature original murals by Dave Avanzino that feature the Huntington Beach Pier and Newland House Museum.

Miguel’s Jr. has 15 fast-food restaurants in the Inland Empire and Orange County, according to its website.

‘Big Blue House’ sale was O.C.’s third-priciest

A Corona del Mar home owned by heirs of the Irvine family recently sold for $35 million, according to the Orange County Register.

The home, known as the “Big Blue House,” was part of a combined $55-million sale with a nearby home on Avocado Avenue. The buyer was a private partnership.

The Big Blue House’s $35-million sale, a figure not previously known, was the third-priciest ever for a single home in Orange County. The top two were Laguna Beach homes.

The Vitae housing tract in Costa Mesa will have a grand-opening party Aug. 19.

Westside Costa Mesa tract to open with party

Vitae, a tract of 20 new single-family homes in Westside Costa Mesa, will have a grand-opening party from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19, featuring live music, food and drinks.

The homes have two or three bedrooms and range from 1,620 to 1,700 square feet. Prices start in the $790,000s.

Vitae, developed by Newport Beach-based Planet Home Living and designed by KTGY Architecture + Planning of Irvine, is at 531 Bernard St.

Laguna Beach gets new, locally inspired restaurant

Oak, a new restaurant inspired by and designed to resemble its home city of Laguna Beach, opened Aug. 2.

The menu offers California comfort food, as well as tacos and seafood.

Oak, at 1100 S. Coast Hwy., is open daily for dinner at 5 p.m.

Innovation Center opens near UC Irvine

UC Irvine’s Applied Innovation has opened a new lab with advanced manufacturing and prototyping equipment that “allows users to design and build almost anything they can imagine,” according to a news release.

The Base 11 Innovation Center is near the UCI campus, at 5141 California Ave., Suite 200. It offers apprenticeships, training programs and innovation challenges.

“The Base 11 Innovation Center is the focal point of the ecosystem we’re establishing in Orange County to prepare more high-potential, low-resource students to fill in-demand jobs and launch new business ventures in fields like engineering, aerospace and technology,” Landon Taylor, chief executive of Base 11, said in a statement.