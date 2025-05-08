Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 8, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Costa Mesa City Council’s firing of city manager reveals deep divisions on the dais
- 15,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes take on OC Marathon
- Huntington Beach City Council, claiming library nonprofit misused funds, launches investigation
- Irvine Company designated to build over 60% of new housing units in Newport Center
- South Coast Repertory loses $20k grant after NEA changes priorities
Inside
- Woman shot and killed while driving SUV in Orange ID’d
- Suspended Newport Beach attorney gets 21 months behind bars in fraud case
- Ocean access in Huntington, Newport beaches OK’d after sewage spill
- Connor Ohl, Newport Harbor girls shine at Sunset League swim finals
- Pacifica Christian rides ‘electric’ second-set run to sweep Rancho Cucamonga
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.