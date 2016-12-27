Corona del Mar fire station/library plan going back to council after bid comes in high

Plans to build a new combined fire station and library in Corona del Mar will return to the Newport Beach City Council for further review.

City officials said a $5.8-million bid for the project is significantly higher than a city engineer's initial $5-million estimate. It was unclear which bid in the overall project, pegged at about $8 million, went over the estimate. City officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Given the $800,000 overage, City Manager Dave Kiff thought it best to return the project to the council for another look, city spokeswoman Tara Finnigan said Friday. The council originally approved it in November 2015.

The council could put the project out for another bid or change its design or scale, Finnigan added.

City officials don't know yet when the library and fire station — nicknamed the "fibrary" — will get on a council agenda. However, council members are likely to discuss it during their Jan. 14 goal-setting session, Finnigan said.

It was billed as having more than 10,000 square feet and would replace the aging fire station and library at 410 and 420 Marigold Ave.

The current station has been in service since around 1950.

The CdM library first opened in 1959 and was expanded in 1968 to its current size of about 3,800 square feet, enough space for about 25,000 books.

