Costa Mesa council to review disputed downtown housing project

A closely watched project that would build 38 townhomes near downtown Costa Mesa, but also restrict the flow of traffic on a popular cut-through route in the area, will go to the City Council for review Tuesday.
The proposal from the Olson Co. would remake roughly 1.86 acres to the north and south of Ford Road at its intersection with Newport Boulevard and replace the standing public storage and RV storage facilities with new, three-story homes.
Under plans submitted to the city, 12 of the townhomes would have two bedrooms and the remainder would have three. Units would range from 1,288 to 1,814 square feet and feature Spanish Colonial architecture.
When it first came forward last year, the project entailed closing a portion of Ford Road near Newport Boulevard to through traffic — a proposal that elicited concerns from some nearby residents who said that road provides a way to access Harbor Boulevard without having to battle the traffic that regularly clogs up where the 55 Freeway ends at 19th Street.
However, the developer has since revised the project to include a one-way, privately owned access road from Newport Boulevard that would be open to motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Vehicles would use Ford Road to exit the site.
Residential incentive overlay
Also on Tuesday, council members will decide whether to officially scrap a “residential incentive overlay” that permits development at up to 40 housing units per acre at select sites along Harbor and Newport boulevards.
The overlay, which was created as part of the 2016 update to the city’s general plan, has never been used. However, critics have contended it would allow overly dense and scattershot building, worsen traffic along the two major thoroughfares and erode part of the city’s commercial base.
Supporters, though, have said the overlay could encourage redevelopment of certain blighted, outdated or undesirable properties, namely some local motels.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.