Man suspected of indecent exposure outside Costa Mesa apartment complex

A man was arrested early Monday after a woman reported that a man had exposed himself and masturbated in front of her in the parking lot of a Costa Mesa apartment complex, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to the 1000 block of South Coast Drive around 1 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was exposing himself to women.

One woman told police that he followed her from the parking lot to her apartment while touching his genitals, said Sgt. Matt Selinske.

Selinske said the man told police that he had been using methamphetamine.

Johannes Warnar, 50, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, lewd conduct, being under the influence of methamphetamine and a parole violation, Selinske said.