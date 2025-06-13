O.C. Board of Supervisors keeps CEO Aguirre for another year, picks new public defender

The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reached an agreement with Michelle Aguirre to continue serving as the county’s CEO for another year while the search continues for a permanent chief executive. With the agreement, Aguirre sheds her “interim” title.

Orange County supervisors reached an agreement Tuesday to keep interim chief executive Michelle Aguirre on the job for another year as they work to eventually replace her.

Aguirre, who shed the “interim” tag, agreed to a one-year contract so officials can keep recruiting a new chief executive, Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner said. Aguirre has said she wishes to retire but has agreed to help with the transition.

The supervisors have gone through two rounds of recruitment and settled back on Aguirre for another year.

Advertisement

“The county is lucky to have her — Michelle is absolutely fantastic and that should be thrilling news to the residents of Orange County that Michelle is staying on for the time being,” said Orange County Public Defender Martin Schwarz, who is retiring and will be replaced by his top assistant, Sara Nakada, who was appointed public defender by the supervisors Tuesday.

Schwarz told City News Service he was retiring “for the same reason most folks retire —I need to spend more time with my family.”

He added, “The reality is this has always been an 80-hours-a-week job and I have family obligations that are making it more difficult. I need to spend more time with them.”

Schwarz is ending 28 years with the Public Defender’s Office. He took over as public defender in 2020.

Schwarz said he will “reassess where I am in a few months” and decide what his future career pursuits will be.

“Sara is a fantastic choice by the board,” Schwarz said. “She’s been with the office now 25 years or so. And she’s worked side by side with me on the big issues we’ve been facing over the past few years.”

The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on Aguirre’s contract at its June 24 meeting.

Aguirre provides much-needed stability as the county grapples with paying legal claims related to the Airport fire, which was accidentally sparked by a public works crew.

The board on Tuesday approved a $3.35-million claim with several victims of the fire, and reached another $3.8 million agreement with a group of other claimants.