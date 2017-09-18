Costa Mesa council to review proposed firefighters contract that includes pay raises

Costa Mesa firefighters would see their pay increase and they would be required to contribute more toward their retirement under a tentative new contract that will go before the City Council on Tuesday.

The proposed pact with the Costa Mesa Firefighters Assn. would run through June 30, 2021.

Under the contract, the 73 association members would receive four 3% pay raises between now and Jan. 1, 2019, according to a city staff report.

They also would see increases in the amount they pay toward their retirement. Association members have been contributing 5% of their salaries toward their pensions, but that would gradually rise to 14%.

Firefighters also would be eligible for higher tuition reimbursement — $1,500 per fiscal year instead of $1,250 — and be subject to reduced annual vacation accruals.

The proposed contract is expected to result in a total cost increase for the city of about $4.95 million over its life.

Tuesday’s council hearing is the first of two required under Costa Mesa’s Civic Openness in Negotiations ordinance. Staff recommends scheduling the second hearing, and possible adoption of the contract, for Oct. 3.

The hearing wasn’t on Tuesday’s council agenda when it was first released Friday afternoon, but it was added later that day.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney