Despite Congressional representation, many in 48th District believe in man-made global warming

My careful reading of the press in the 48th Congressional District reveals that a large swath of citizens think climate change is real and human-caused and want congressional action to combat it if we are to have a habitable planet; are concerned about climate change-induced sea-level rise along our famed coast; value the contributions of immigrants and want undocumented students (usually my top achievers) to be treated compassionately; are troubled greatly by Russia’s interference in elections in the United States and Europe coupled with Vladimir Putin’s now-dictatorial power; believe in equal rights and treatment for people of all sexual orientations; and want a Congressional representative who makes himself or herself accessible to the electorate.