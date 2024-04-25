The Crowd: Jeremy Poincenot, the World Blind Golf Champion, speaks at Beyond Blindness event

Jeremy Poincenot and his father, Lionel Poincenot, who serves as his caddy during major tournaments, smile before the crowd at the Beyond Blindness event.

If you need some inspiration to restore a degree of hope for humanity bombarded with news of seemingly unsolvable conflict, read on.

Did you know that among us is a very unique champion golfer? His name is Jeremy Poincenot, and he is blind.

Poincenot, the “World Blind Golf Champion,” recently addressed an important gathering of an organization known as Beyond Blindness at its annual fundraising event held at Mile Square Golf Course in Fountain Valley.

About 200 guests from all over Orange County came together for the event, raising more than $240,000 in support of children and families dealing with vision impairment. Poincenot raised the bar on the “hope” element of the midweek affair at least 10 times as the keynote speaker.

VIP attendees had a chance to meet one-on-one with Poincenot out on the driving range, where he and his father and caddy, Lionel Poincenot, provided demonstrations and pointers. The three-time World Championship golfer also treated guests to personal stories of his triumphs and the challenges he faced since losing his sight at age 19.

“Vision Beyond Sight supports our continuous evolution as we deliver life-changing, inclusive programming that paves the way for children with visual impairments and other disabilities to achieve their full potential,” said Angie Rowe, president and chief executive of Beyond Blindness. “It was an honor and a privilege to have an incredible community of supporters, families, sponsors and members of our Board of Directors and Ophthalmic Advisory Board join us for this impactful evening.”

Beyond Blindness advocate Barbara Alvarado received the Dr. Wilhelm de Nijs Vision Award, named for the organization’s founder, who dedicated his life to helping others navigate a world without vision after being blinded in the war against Indonesian Communists. Longtime supporter Alvarado was honored for her dedication to Beyond Blindness for more than 20 years.

“Following dinner and a Q&A with Poincenot, Beyond Blindness alumna Lucie Courtois, a Newport Beach resident, took the stage sharing yet another inspiring moment,” the organization’s spokesperson, Carrie William Freitas, reported. “Born blind, Courtois spoke about how Beyond Blindness has supported her journey since birth, which includes more than 20 eye surgeries, the publication of her first fictional children’s book and enrollment in script writing classes at Orange Coast College.”

Speaker Lucie Courtois and her mother, Beyond Blindness Board President Carol Trapani. (Courtesy of Kitchen Table Marketing)

On stage, Courtois noted to those gathered that in most spaces it’s not common to see a number of people with disabilities thriving. Her hope, she said, is to change that.

“I want to tell stories that people can identify with and have recently written three spec scripts to submit to Nickelodeon. The services I have received from Beyond Blindness have allowed me to pursue this career,” Courtois said. “Beyond Blindness has changed my life in so many ways and given me the courage and skills to live to my fullest potential.”

Funds raised at the gala directly support nearly 500 children and more than 800 family members each year through innovative programming and services, including two new inclusive preschool classrooms and a recently expanded Low Vision Optometry Clinic.

The 2024 Vision Beyond Sight Gala was hosted with the support of generous sponsors, including STAAR Surgical (Funding the Future Sponsor); PNC Bank (Visionary Sponsor); Capital Group, Michelle Dean and Wells Fargo Advisors (Changemaker Sponsor); and Enterprise Bank and Trust, Glaukos Charitable Foundation, OSRX Pharmaceuticals, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Wright, Ford, Young and Co. (Uplifter Sponsors).

“The remarkable generosity of our sponsors makes it possible for us to help bridge the gap and ensure every Orange County child with visual impairments and other disabilities is supported throughout their lifetime,” Rowe says. “We are thankful for the continued support that makes the journey for every family who comes through our doors full of hope and inspiration.”

New Directions for Women holds annual breakfast

For another dose of inspiration, New Directions For Women (NDFW) held its 16th annual Circle of Life Breakfast at Hotel VEA, Newport Beach. An overflow crowd of more than 300 guests came together for early morning fellowship on behalf of women fighting addiction with the 24/7 support of New Directions programs.

The annual day of messaging honored advocates of NDFW Katherine and Howard Bland for decades of unwavering support. The turnout supporting them brought in some $250,000 for the cause.

Major donors Carolyn Fisch, Devon Martin and Dotty Dozal attend the Circle of Life Breakfast. (Courtesy of New Directions for Women)

Led by NDFW CEO Elizabeth Steele with Chief Clinical Officer Heather Black-Coyne, the morning’s program welcomed a panel of survivors sharing very direct, sometimes raw stories of lives hitting the bottom depths and then rising. The speakers were all former residents of the NDFW campus where patients live and undergo extensive treatment directed at medical, psychiatric and functional aspects of addiction. Many women come to NDFW pregnant and/or with young children needing to access safe shelter in which to receive treatment and services.

Spotted in the crowd were Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens, Newport Beach Councilwoman Robyn Grant, executive board member and donor Devon Martin with her husband, Kevin Martin and her dad Dick Pickup, Doreen and Mike McKernan, Cindy Savage and Jim Wilder, son of one of the women who founded NDFW decades ago.

Elizabeth Steele, New Directions for Women CEO and Dan Carracino, NDFW board chair, join Mary Steudle, Jenny Greer and Ann Bailey in support of the New Directions for Women annual Circle of Life Breakfast at VEA, Newport Beach. (Courtesy of New Directions for Women)

‘For the Love of a Child’

Continuing to deliver positive news, part three in this inspirational triad revolves around Childhelp. The 38th annual “For the Love of a Child” fashion show and luncheon sponsored by South Coast Plaza was presented at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach.

Co-chaired by Julie Adams, Patricia Ford and Kelly Haugen, along with honorary chair Patti Edwards, the spring gathering raised an impressive $550,000 for Childhelp’s programs assisting abused, neglected and abandoned children.

Super-generous donors including the Madeline and Marvin Gussman Family Foundation, Terry and George Schreyer, the Crean Foundation, Nancy and Art Youngman, the Argyros Foundation, Beverly Cohen, Deborah Drucker-Nesbitt, Donna Clark, Christine Bren, and Patti and Jim Edwards all making the annual event successful.

South Coast Plaza Director of Community Relations Stephanie Rogers, with Childhelp event chairs Kelly Haugen, Patricia Ford, Julie Adams and Honorary Chair Patti Edwards. (John Watkins)

The 2024 Childhelp Inspirational Award was presented to Ale Boggiano and Jen Lilley by Childhelp OC Chapter Co-Presidents Gina Van Ocker and Pam Pharris. The dedicated duo led the charge of the day supported by a committee including donors and volunteers Mary Allyn Dexter, Susan Earlabaugh, Joy Estrada, Katherine Meredith, Diana Miner, Joyce Simon and Debra Violette, among others.

Capping the afternoon was the annual spring fashion show presented by South Coast Plaza and produced by Shannon Davidson and team. Spring lines from designer houses at SCP included Bally, Lanvin, Max Mara, Missoni, Michael Kors Collection, Monique Lhuillier and Saks Fifth Avenue, all on the runway in great style.

Gina Van Ocker, Ale Boggiano, Jen Lilley and Pam Pharris at the 2024 Childhelp Fashion Luncheon at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach. (John Watkins)

Sharing conversation over a served luncheon of a duet of filet mignon and sea bass were very fashionable guests Madison Arnett, Hailey Womack, Joan Ashton, Eileen Saul, Nicki Bass, Alana Hedley, Rosalie Poleo and Shannon Argyros.