More Costa Mesa residents would bike or walk if they felt a little safer on the streets

As a member of this committee during its initial creation, I saw firsthand how challenging it could be for a group of volunteers to even begin to propose to change the fundamental infrastructure of our city. Which roads should be a priority? What kind of bike path should be built? What are the most traveled routes in the city by cyclists already and what routes might be more traveled (and potentially safer) with some infrastructure improvements? How do we consider pedestrians and skateboarders in this plan? While several public meetings were held, most of the burden fell on the committee to decide priorities and goals.