The Crowd: Plans for inaugural Roy Emerson Tennis Classic unveiled at gathering

Joy and Roy Emerson with Britt Meyer, hostess of the event, launching the Emerson Tennis Classic.

Australian tennis legend Roy Emerson, a longtime local Newport Beach resident celebrity, is returning to the center court on behalf of Costa Mesa based “Save Our Youth,” also known as SOY.

For decades Emerson and his wife, Joy, fronted the Adoption Guild/Holy Family Services annual Tennis Tournament and Exhibition, raising millions for child adoption services in Orange County. That charitable endeavor ended with the pandemic, and Emerson, a 28-time Grand Slam Champion and tournament namesake explored options.

At the forefront of new plans, the inaugural l Roy Emerson Tennis Classic will take over the courts in Newport Beach next May 22 through 26. The event will welcome USTA competitors from 3.5 open level players fields. Sponsoring the tournament are generous social activists Bob and Britt Meyer with underwriting from their company Meyer Natural Foods. The Meyers join co-chairs Eric and Joanne Davidson in bringing Roy Emerson and tennis back to Newport Beach, as the sport captures the nation and the world with its roster of exceptional youth. If you asked Emerson about how tennis has changed over more than half a century, the man who started paying on dirt fields in his native Australia would have much to reveal.

Cyndie Martin, Nancy Collins, Britt Meyer and Pam Selber, all committee

members for the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic. (Ann Chatillon)

To launch the May 2025 tennis event, the Meyers invited some 100 local tennis devotees to dinner in their home, calling the gathering an “unveiling party.” Known for her great style and eye for décor, Britt Meyer created a summer floral theme party dominated by a color palette of white, cream and pale-yellow blooms coordinated with abundant “tennis accents.” Britt worked with Bonnie Fleur Floral Design in creating the magic.

Host Bob Meyer, with Save Our Youth executive Manuel Chavez. (Ann Chatillon)

The crowd arrived sharing their notes on the U.S. Open play including Emerson Tennis Classic women committee members Kris Wilson, Julie Sherwin, Deb Russell and Ann Matich. Also front and center were Pam Blom, Margaret Wilburn, Sue Reese, Virginia Layton, Susan Price Lucero and Pamela Selber.

Major support for the tournament is in the hands of tournament chair Chis Garber working with tournament director Drew Arbeiter and lead committee director Cameron Ball.

Joannie and Eric Davidson, co-chairs of the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic, smile with Chris Garber, right, the tournament director of the Emerson event, which is set to take place in May 2025. (Ann Chatillon)

Champagne flowed as hors d’oeuvres were passed prepared by chef Nick Weber of Populaire Restaurant & Mix Mix Catering, South Coast Plaza. Both dining rooms are on the “A” list for O.C. diners and social hostesses. VIP guests, including Alex and Barbara Bowie, were treated to a lavish gourmet dinner featuring glazed halibut and beef tenderloin accompanied by purple potato agnolotti, asparagus and crescent mushrooms under red wine sauce. Speeches and tributes punctuated toasts, and the excitement grew with anticipation of the Emerson return to Newport Tennis.

Roy joined Joy Emerson in thanking hosts Bob and Britt Meyer as dessert was served: a buffet of chocolate mousse smothered in Chantilly cream, butter cake, ice cream, fresh berries and smiles all around.

Barbara and Alex Bowie join Barbara Johnson to support Saving Our Youth (SOY) at the launch party for the first annual Roy Emerson Tennis Classic, returning to Newport Beach in 2025. (Ann Chatillon)

All of the celebration for Emerson was also directed in support of SOY. Executive Director Mary Cappellini shared its mission of providing mentoring, tutoring, college preparedness and much more for O.C. kids. Joining Cappellini was Manuel Chavez, parent and SOY alum as well as college grad, in part thanks to SOY mentoring. He now serves as the nonprofit’s outreach and program manager.