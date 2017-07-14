Officials celebrate Costa Mesa Line shuttle bus

Officials celebrated the recent launch of the Costa Mesa Line shuttle with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

A new design wrap for the buses was also unveiled during the event, which took place in front of the Experian building at 475 Anton Blvd. in Costa Mesa.

The free transportation service started operating daily on June 15 and uses 30-passenger, compressed natural gas vehicles from Anaheim Resort Transportation to shuttle passengers in and around the South Coast Metro area.

A new wrap for the shuttles on the Costa Mesa Line was unveiled during Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the Experian building at 475 Anton Blvd. in Costa Mesa.

Stops are stationed at cultural and business destinations such as South Coast Plaza, The Lab, The Camp and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Additional stops are located near The Enclave at South Coast apartment complex and several hotels along Anton and Bristol Street.

The Costa Mesa Line is a partnership between the city of Costa Mesa, Anaheim Resort Transportation, Travel Costa Mesa and the Orange County Transportation Authority — which is funding it through a grant.

For more information, visit rideart.org.

