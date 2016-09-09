Costa Mesa's Karma Automotive shows off $130,000 Revero luxury hybrid at Laguna event

Karma Automotive, a Costa Mesa-based car maker, officially unveiled its new model Thursday night during a private event in Laguna Beach.

The 2017 Revero — a luxury hybrid sedan — has a list price of $130,000 and is being built at Karma's production facility in Moreno Valley.

"We are building each Revero with the workmanship and attention to detail required for a discerning customer looking for a car without compromises," Jim Taylor, Karma's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

The Revero has a battery range of up to 50 miles, though an onboard, gas-powered generator can extend that to about 300 miles, according to Karma.

. Drew A. Kelley Guests at a private event in Laguna Beach on Thursday night gather around Karma Automotive’s 2017 Revero luxury hybrid automobile. Guests at a private event in Laguna Beach on Thursday night gather around Karma Automotive’s 2017 Revero luxury hybrid automobile. (Drew A. Kelley)

Each vehicle comes equipped with an "infotainment" system and a solar roof that can generate up to 1.5 miles of electric range per day, depending on weather.

Karma was formerly known as Fisker Automotive and Technology Group, which also was based in Costa Mesa. The company is owned by Wanxiang Group, an international automotive-component conglomerate.

Karma recently announced plans to lease new office space in Irvine.