Wild Rivers hosts World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, part of a global effort to prevent child drownings

Kids learn to float on their backs during the “Mission Impossible: Swim Lessons Save Lives” event at Wild Rivers Waterpark in Irvine on Thursday.

Young swimmers and their swim instructors waded into the wave pool at Wild Rivers on Thursday morning in hopes of breaking a world record. The Irvine water park hosted the participants for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, a global initiative meant to combat childhood drowning.

“As a waterpark, we believe water safety is a community responsibility,” said Susan Kruizinga, director of sales and marketing at Wild Rivers.

Each year, water parks and pools around the world take part in a swim lesson on the same day in an effort to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. This is the second year Wild Rivers, which opened for the season at the Great Park last month, took part in the event started 16 years ago to highlight the need for drowning prevention among young children.

Advertisement

Wild Rivers partnered with Aqua-Tots Swim School and the Jasper Ray Foundation, with sponsorship from MemorialCare for this year’s event with “Mission Possible: Swim Lessons Save Lives” as the theme. The organizations worked together to emphasize the importance of teaching young children how to swim.

Kids join a swim lesson at Wild Rivers for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, a global initiative meant to combat childhood drowning. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“It’s very important that everyone has the opportunity to learn how to swim. Swimming is a life skill, it isn’t just something to do for fun,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, injury prevention coordinator for MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital in Long Beach.

Drowning is the number one cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4. Rodriguez added the danger isn’t limited to a swimming pool.

“Drowning can happen in just an inch of water. It can happen in a tub, in a bucket, even a pet’s water bowl,” said Rodriguez. “It’s a preventable injury so it’s important to have lessons like this to even just get the basics of how to float and stay above water.”

Water safety is just one of MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital’s injury prevention initiatives, said Rodriguez.

Young swimmers learn to backstroke during the “Mission Impossible: Swim Lessons Save Lives” event at Wild Rivers Waterpark in Irvine on Thursday. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“Anything that is a preventable injury, like car seat safety, pedestrian safety, helmet safety and water safety; we teach it,” said Rodriguez. “We offer virtual classes and our website has a lot of information. With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, we have fire safety education.”

Swimmers who registered for the event received early admission to the water park at 10 a.m. for the swim lesson, as well as full day access to Wild Rivers. The registration fee also included a $20 donation directly benefiting the Jasper Ray Foundation’s work in drowning prevention.

Founded in memory of Jasper Ray St. Clair, the Jasper Ray Foundation is dedicated to sharing Jasper’s story and educating the community about their role in identifying and reducing risks of drowning. The 501(c)(3) public charity advocates for drowning prevention by providing resources for swim schools, CPR and water safety classes and fencing and alarm companies to make sure pools are properly gated.

Swim instructor Abigail Fugle during the “Mission Impossible: Swim Lessons Save Lives” event at Wild Rivers Waterpark in Irvine on Thursday. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

From a booth near the wave pool, representatives from the foundation quizzed kids on water safety, handing out prizes for correct answers.

Kruizinga said knowing the basics when it comes to swimming is important for swimmers of any age planning to enjoy a day in the water this summer

“We have lots of lifeguards here, so thankfully it is not something we typically deal with, but we want people to be comfortable in the water,” said Kruizinga. “That is the most important thing.”