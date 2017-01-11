$28-million sale sets Newport record for an off-waterfront home

A Newport Beach home sold for $28 million has broken the city's record for priciest house that's not on the ocean or harbor.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom property at 8 Mystique, built in 2009 in the Crystal Cove community, boasts some 18,600 square feet of living space on a 0.85-acre property containing two lots.

It was sold Dec. 22, according to listing agent Surterre Properties, based in Newport. The original asking price was $35 million.

The three-story home features ocean views in six of its bedrooms. It also has a pool, spa, garage space for 10 cars, a gym with a steam room, a 16-seat theater, a sports pub and a wine room with space for 1,200 bottles.