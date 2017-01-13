Edison High briefly locked down after report of suspicious people on campus; none found

Edison High School in Huntington Beach was locked down briefly Friday afternoon as police searched for two juveniles who witnesses said had climbed onto the roof, authorities said.

Huntington Beach police received a call about 2 p.m. after two people who do not attend Edison were seen on campus, Lt. Tim Martin said.

Students and teachers were told to stay in their classrooms as police scoured the campus on foot and searched the roof via helicopter. Authorities did not find anyone suspicious.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m., Martin said.