Costa Mesa police seize 1,339 lbs of illegal fireworks, warn residents to stay safe

Costa Mesa police recently reported seizing 1,359 pounds of illegal fireworks, mainly by posing as buyers online. The bust is part of a larger Independence Day awareness and public safety campaign.

Along with social media announcements of the city’s zero tolerance policy for explosives beyond those deemed “safe and sane,” news of the bust comes an annual operational enhancement aimed at minimizing citations and fireworks-related calls for service during the holiday.

Costa Mesa Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad confirmed the suspects involved in the busts — carried out by detectives with the Special Investigations Unit — were detained for attempting to sell illegal fireworks online to officers who posed as customers and met suspects at locations in town.

The detective work is part of a broader campaign to raise awareness and educate residents about the city’s rules surrounding the purchase and detonation of fireworks, particularly for those living in certain “hot spot” areas, where calls for service climb as Independence Day approaches.

Legal fireworks, available at city-approved stands, may be purchased from June 30 through July 4 and must be marked with a “safe and sane” logo designated by the State Fire Marshal’s office. However, they can only be discharged Wednesday through Friday, from 4 to 10 p.m. at a distance of at least 20 feet from viewers.

Costa Mesa Fire Chief Dan Stefano teamed up with now retired Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence in a video aired last week on social media to remind locals that possessing or setting off illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor, punishable by fines of up to $1,000 or even jail time, while selling such combustibles is a felony offense.

Both departments have increased staffing and patrols to keep an eye out for illegal activities and potential fire hazards, newly appointed CMPD Interim Chief Joyce LaPointe shared Wednesday.

Costa Mesa police seized numerous illegal fireworks through busts and patrols this year and are educating residents in “hotspot” areas where calls for service are high during the Fourth of July holiday. (Costa Mesa Police Department.)

“Every year, we hear from residents about how frustrated they are due to the use of illegal fireworks,” LaPointe wrote in an email. “We understand that frustration; it is challenging to catch and cite those that use illegal fireworks. Despite the challenge, we stay focused on enforcement.”

Last year, the police department fielded 336 firework-related calls for service, 47 of which requested a police presence on scene. That figure is nearly half of the 668 calls placed in 2020, according to CMPD’s 2024 Fourth of July Holiday Report .

Between July 4 and 5, 2024, police and fire teams responded to nine trash or dumpster fires, one brush fire, four tree fires, three still alarms and two fire alarms, issuing four citations and arresting four people for misdemeanor firework-related municipal code violations, the report indicates.