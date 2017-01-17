FAA, target of OC lawsuits over its new air traffic control system, will hold seminars on effects at JWA

The Federal Aviation Administration will present an online and phone seminar Thursday and an in-person public workshop Feb. 1 to help educate the public about its new nationwide air traffic control procedures and how they may affect John Wayne Airport.

Much to the concern of Newport Beach residents and city officials, the procedures — known as NextGen, or Next Generation Air Transportation System — are expected to exacerbate aircraft noise from flights leaving JWA as they pass over certain neighborhoods, namely Newport Heights, Balboa Island and Peninsula Point.

FAA officials contend, however, that NextGen will provide a variety of public benefits — fuel savings, reduced carbon emissions and fewer flight delays — to the busy Southern California airspace, which the FAA refers to as a metroplex. NextGen will use satellite technology that's more precise than the current radar technology, thus freeing up airway corridors, according to FAA documents.

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Orange County, among others, have sued the FAA over NextGen, calling the project's environmental review inadequate. Those cases are pending in federal court.

Laguna's City Council has urged residents to complain directly to the FAA and log their complaints.

Thursday's seminar, from 6 to 7:15 p.m., will be accessible online and by phone. The web address is global.gotomeeting.com/join/441685901. The phone number is (872) 240-3212, with an access code and meeting ID of 441-685-901.

The Feb. 1 in-person seminar is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar.

JWA will be discussed at both meetings, as will Long Beach Airport.

