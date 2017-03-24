OC Fair to ramp up security this year

Orange County Fair officials plan increased security at this summer's fair, according to a presentation given Thursday to the Fair Board.

Entrance gates will contain more magnetometers, or stationary metal detectors, bringing the total to 31, said Nick Buffa, the fairgrounds' director of security and transportation operations.

The fairgrounds also plans to hire an additional 50 gate staff.

Buffa said fairgoers didn't like how magnetometers slowed entrance times last year, but were appreciative of the enhanced security.

Gate security is increasingly tight. Guards started inspected bags in 2014 and introduced metal-detecing wands in 2015. Magnometers were added in 2016.

Buffa said K-rails will be used for the first time to create pedestrian-safety zones at the entrances gates. The rails can help deter unauthorized vehicle access.

