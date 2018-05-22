Flags fly at Newport park as local cities prepare for Memorial Day

Flags are flying again for the fallen in Newport Beach.
The ninth annual Field of Honor, featuring 1,776 full-size American flags along the paths of Castaways Park, runs through Monday to mark Memorial Day.
The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor, which presents the Field of Honor, will have a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday at the Marine monument overlooking the bay. Castaways Park is at 16th Street and Dover Drive.
Other local Memorial Day events Monday:
Costa Mesa
Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary in Costa Mesa will host a free ceremony at 11 a.m.
The 64th annual event, presented by the Freedom Committee of Orange County and the Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation, will feature a flyover, musical performances by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing band and the Orange Empire Chorus, a display of military vehicles and a wreath-laying ceremony honoring members of the armed forces.
Retired Army Col. Denton Knapp will deliver the keynote address.
Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive is at 1625 Gisler Ave. For more information, visit fcocmemorialday.com.
Fountain Valley
The city, along with the West Orange County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post & Auxiliary 9557, will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Fountain Valley Veterans Memorial adjacent to the library at 17635 Los Alamos St.
The Fountain Valley Community Foundation will hold a pancake breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Honored Heroes banner program.
Huntington Beach
A ceremony featuring a 21-gun salute, a flag-raising and the playing of taps will be held at 11 a.m. at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza at Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway.
The free program is presented by American Legion Post 133.
For more information, visit surfcityusa.com/event/memorial-day-ceremony/16215.
Laguna Beach
The Laguna Beach American Legion post and Veterans of Foreign Wars will present a free ceremony at 11 a.m. at Monument Point in Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive.
The keynote speaker will be World War II veteran George Ciampa. Music by Jon Lundgren will begin at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call Richard Moore at (949) 376-6340 or Diane Connell at (949) 494-2065.