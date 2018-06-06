Fountain Valley OKs fountain revival plans and $121.7-million city budget

The city has been planning for a year to bring back the 17,000-gallon fountain, which was drained during the drought. The feature, a centerpiece of the city complex on Slater Avenue, has fallen into disrepair since it went dry in 2015. The council whittled down potential — and potentially more expensive — looks for the fountain before getting to a version that partially restores its flow and adds landscaping to sections where the water won’t run.