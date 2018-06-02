Proposed $373-million budget returns to Huntington Beach City Council

The city of Huntington Beach’s proposed budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year returns to the City Council on Monday after discussion of it was continued from the council’s last meeting.
The spending plan would commit 55% of the general fund to public safety and 15% to infrastructure. The council reviewed the proposal at a public hearing May 21 with guidance from the Finance Department and then continued the matter until Monday so it could get input from council members Erik Peterson and Lyn Semeta, who were absent.
The budget totals $373.1 million for all funds, a 3.27% increase from the adopted budget for 2017-18, with $228.4 million planned for the general fund, a 2% increase. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
In public safety, the Police Department is slated to receive $3.55 million more than in the current fiscal year — a 1.5% increase — and the Fire Department $773,000 more — a 2.1% increase.
Windward development project
In other business Monday, council approval on second reading of an ordinance would push forward a proposed development project on the Bolsa Chica mesa to the California Coastal Commission.
The proposal, which received approval from the City Council on a 4-1 vote in May, would allow several amendments to the land-use and zoning classification on half of the 5-acre Windward site to provide for 36 townhomes. Councilwoman Jill Hardy dissented and Peterson and Semeta were absent.
Monday’s vote would mark another hurdle passed by developer Signal Landmark, which has been in discussions for years with city staff and the nonprofit Bolsa Chica Land Trust to try to reach an agreement on the proposed project.
Signal would dedicate 8.7 acres of the surrounding mesa to public open space to be controlled by a government agency or a nonprofit. That would include the other half of the Windward site.
The plan would go into effect only if the nonprofit Trust for Public Land can’t raise enough money to buy all of the roughly 11 acres from Signal in order to preserve it.
Communications infrastructure
The City Council also will consider a process to partner with electric, gas and telecommunications providers to help expand the city’s broadband fiber network.
Huntington Beach began installing a comprehensive broadband fiber network to connect all city buildings and infrastructure to help improve connectivity for residents and businesses. The city’s largest expense in the project has been installing the fiber optic cables and conduit underground, according to city staff.
To help alleviate the cost, Director of Public Works Travis Hopkins is proposing that the city partner with private construction projects that involve installing conduits in city streets and highways through a “joint trench” agreement. The partnership could help save money because the city would pay only incremental costs rather than the full installation cost.
The partnership also would eliminate duplicate permits for work in the same area and minimize inconvenience for the public during construction, according to a staff report.