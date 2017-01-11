No flooding from king tides in Newport Beach today

Newport Beach officials did not receive reports of excessive flooding or property damage Wednesday following the morning's king tides, which peaked at 7 feet to 8 feet.

City crews were stationed throughout the Balboa Peninsula and on Balboa Island, manning hoses that pumped water off the streets and back into the ocean.

Newport's municipal operations director, George Murdoch, said the situation seemed to be aided by minimal rainfall.

"Mother Nature was kind today," said Jim Auger, an operations support superintendent with the city.

Water collected in some pools a few inches deep at the Balboa Fun Zone on Wednesday, although Newport Beach officials received no reports of major damage or flooding as a result of the morning's king tides.

Crews will be stationed near the water again Thursday to monitor the situation, Murdoch said.

High tides are expected to peak about 8:20 a.m. at nearly 7 feet, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

