Komen Race for the Cure draws thousands and raises more than $1 million to fight breast cancer

The 26th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure drew an estimated 15,000 people to help raise money for breast cancer research Sunday at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.

The event, outside the Pacific Life Insurance Co. building, included 5K run/walks, a 1-mile kids’ run/walk, a wellness expo and a breast cancer survivor tribute.

Teams and individual participants had raised more than $1.13 million as of Monday morning, according to the event’s website.

Donations are still being accepted at komenoc.org/race.