Around Town: Costa Mesa skate park public input meeting scheduled for Saturday

A public input meeting has been set for Saturday morning to discuss plans for improvements at Costa Mesa’s skate park.

The office of Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announced Friday it would hold a Costa Mesa Skate Park design input meeting at Costa Mesa Skate Park, 900 Arlington Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 11.

Attendees will receive a project overview of the expansion of the facilities and are invited to offer their ideas on how to improve the skate park. A food truck and music will be provided by the city of Costa Mesa.

Balboa Island benches sell for combined total of $16,000

The city of Newport Beach auctioned off the remaining Balboa Island teak benches last week, and the final total raised is a little over $16,000, city spokesman John Pope confirmed Thursday.

The benches, replaced beginning in 2020, were unclaimed by their original donors. All surplus property sales go to the city’s general fund.

Overnight construction between Newport and Laguna

Caltrans announced Friday it has scheduled overnight work at three locations along Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach beginning Monday. The projects are expected to conclude on May 24.

Work will be conducted between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the following locations: southbound Coast Highway between Newport Coast Drive and the Los Trancos parking lot; Reef Point Drive and Coast Highway; and Vista Del Sol and Coast Highway.

Laguna Beach to hold community meeting for facilities

The city of Laguna Beach announced Thursday its first community meeting for the development of a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan.

The plan is expected to encompass sites like the Laguna Beach library, the fire and police stations, Marine Safety stations, arts facilities, parking lots and more. The first meeting is scheduled for May 16 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Susi Q Center. For more information on the project, visit lagunabeachcity.net.

Lifeguard vessel and christening in Laguna Beach

The city of Laguna Beach announced Wednesday it will hold a christening and dedication ceremony for its new Marine Safety vessel, “Wave Watch,” at Marina Park on May 24, starting at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, a guided tour of the vessel will be available.

“The reintroduction of the Rescue Vessel Program through ‘Wave Watch’ represents a significant milestone for the Laguna Beach community,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf in a statement. “This vessel fills a crucial gap in our offshore response capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to marine safety and emergency response from the water.”

Share Ourselves hosts taco fundraiser

Healthcare organization Share Ourselves announced Wednesday it will host its 31st annual Wild & Crazy Taco Night on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the OC Fair and Event Center.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the programs and services offered through Share Ourselves. General admission tickets are $95 and VIP tickets are $180.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shareourselves.org/event/31st-annual-wild-crazy-taco-night-2024.

Corona del Mar recognized No. 3 in ‘stunning’ front yards

In a poll of real estate professionals commissioned by Waste Removal USA, Corona del Mar was ranked No. 3 in the top 10 of the most stunning yards in the nation. The results were announced this week.

“Corona del Mar in third captivates with its stunning ocean views and exquisite homes” the report said. “The neighborhood is known for its impeccably maintained front yards that add to the charm and elegance of the area.”

The local community was ranked the best in California. One other California city, Pacific Palisades, made the grade in the poll, ranked at No. 36 out of 130. Coming in at No. 1 was Manoa, Honolulu, Hawaii.