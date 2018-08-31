Unconscious man rescued from water off Laguna Beach

A man thought to be a long-distance swimmer was found unconscious in the water off Moss Street Beach and rescued by Laguna Beach lifeguards Friday morning.
The man, estimated to be 50 years old, had no personal items or identification on him, police said.
A person who reported seeing the man at about 8 a.m. told authorities he appeared “lifeless in the water,” police said.
The man was rescued about a quarter-mile from shore, police Sgt. Jim Cota said. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.