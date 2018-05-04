Baugh, Rohrabacher both engage in negative campaigning

Re. "Scott Baugh's signs disrespect Dana Rohrabacher": In your May 3 edition, letter writer John Devereux asserts that we should vote for Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) since challenger Scott Baugh's political signs were "offensive and negative." Well, it just so happens that we got a mailing the same day "paid for by Rohrabacher for Congress" that is equally negative.
By Devereaux's logic we should therefore not vote for Rohrabacher either. Politicians should honestly debate their platforms, even if it turns off some of their constituents. By that measure neither Baugh nor Rohrabacher deserve our vote. Both are just career politicians who look out for themselves rather than for the voters.
Eberhard Neutz
Laguna Beach
Rehab homes are disruptive
Apparently the powers that be felt it was OK to approve a rehab home on a family oriented street in our neighborhood. The neighbors have been subjected to belligerent behavior by the women in this home, have been cursed at and are left with a street littered with cigarette butts. The vaping in the park is out of control.
Perhaps one of our city representatives might take steps to hold the operators of this home accountable and require these operators to stop using the guise of the Americans With Disabilities Act, giving them free reign to open these homes wherever they feel its monetarily beneficial.
The owner of this particular rehab home lives in a nearby city. Our question is why this rehab home is not located next door to them.
Juli Hayden
Newport Beach
‘Gang of Four’ are big spenders
The gang cost the city $200,000 in legal fees and severance in the classless way they compelled City Manager Dave Kiff to retire early. The four were willing to forfeit $480,000 in fuel taxes paid by Newport residents to improve our streets in order to make a political point. They spent $300,000 on the so called City Hall audit.
There are many other examples of waste. The four have cost taxpayers millions already. Peotter, Muldoon, Duffield and O'Neill are not fiscal conservatives. It's time for a change at City Hall.
Tim Stephens
Corona del Mar
