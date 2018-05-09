City attorney's effort to block gun initiative interrupts political process

The Shopoff Group is now pushing a second massive residential project in very close proximity to Uptown. In comparison, the newly proposed Koll Residences project would exceed heights in Uptown, with three massive monolithic buildings, 160 feet in height. Though the city's vision was for mixed use and pedestrian-friendly design, Koll Residences will put 580 residents in the middle of a functioning business park with few services and likely nothing more than a coffee shop for its "mixed use" component.