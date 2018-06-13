Refusal to provide drug users with clean needles is shameful

I read that Newport Beach and the Orange County Board of Supervisors said no to needle exchange programs. Prior to that, the Costa Mesa Sanitary District seemed to be forced to withdraw its plan to have monitored, portable toilets in areas of the city most impacted by the homeless.
I regret both denials of service to those most in need. Unfortunately, one of the richest, technologically advanced and educated counties in California is also so entrenched in feelings of entitlement that it can’t be bothered to reach out to others.
They can complain that there are needles in the parks, people sleeping in storefronts or in the parks, and there are people relieving themselves in public or on public and private property.
What do they want to do about it? Not a damn thing. We should be ashamed.
Margaret Mooney
Costa Mesa
*
No love between pro sports, Trump
The president seems to have a penchant for alienating people and large entities like sports teams. President Donald Trump says he will not extend a White House invitation to the team that won the NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors. But the Warriors said they wouldn’t go anyway.
Additionally, Trump dis-invited the the Philadelphia Eagles for a planned Super Bowl celebration at the White House.
Trump seems to be losing his sports constituency, as well as some potential hotel business. The concept of how to win friends and influence people seems to have bypassed the president.
The final test may come any day now since the coveted Stanley Cup was just won by the Washington Capitals, whose home base is located in Washington, D.C. It will be interesting to see if the hockey team, which hasn’t committed to a visit with the president, will party at the White House, assuming, of course, they are invited.
Bill Spitalnick
Newport Beach