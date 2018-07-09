Balboa Peninsula trolley should run daily to ease congestion

The residents of Newport Beach in general and the Balboa Peninsula in particular are thrilled with the trolley service. Parking on the peninsula during the summer is next to impossible, creating massive traffic jams and congestion.
The trolley runs on the weekends and holidays but should run every day. Traffic during the week is nearly as bad, and since parking spaces are nonexistent, there would be no loss of parking revenue. It makes little sense to have these four beautiful trolleys sit during the week.
The additional cost of drivers and fuel could be recovered with a small charge, which riders would gladly pay.
David Ballard
Newport Beach
*
Life seems pretty good on Balboa Island
Re “This is not who we are as Americans. Or is it?” (July 5): My family lived on Balboa Island for 34 years, and I cannot imagine how someone who lives life there, as does letter writer Jamshed Dastur, have such a low opinion of America and its institutions.
Tony Wolcott
Newport Beach
*
Immigration letter paints a grim picture
Wow, letter writer Juli Hayden, I had no idea I lived in hell (“Mailbag: Border walls might be an unfortunate reality but they are a necessity,” July 2). I guess it’s hell when the supermarket shelves are fully stocked, the water is clean, and the garbage gets picked up faithfully every week.
During this past week’s heatwave, the power stayed on, and my air conditioner never failed. My neighbor had a medical emergency and help came by way of the Costa Mesa Fire Department.
I guess it’s hell when you get sick and someone actually comes to help you. My only hope is that he has health insurance because Republicans are trying to take that away from millions.
Mike Aguilar
Costa Mesa
*