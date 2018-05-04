Costa Mesa City Council showed courage in its defense of federal law

Leah Ersoylu's rant in the May 4 Daily Pilot was yet another disturbing and irresponsible defense of anarchy and lawbreakers ("Costa Mesa City Council has a message for residents: We don't care what you think"). You speak of your fear that lawbreakers may be held accountable for their actions and sent packing or to jail.
Yes, Ersoylu, that's what law enforcement does. Without enforcement, we have no laws, no order to our society — in other words, chaos. If you don't like the consequences, don't break the law. And that is the responsible message you should be sending. Chaos and protection of lawbreakers breeds fear for us, the law-abiders, and your message stokes those fears. I find that confusing, conflicted and dangerous.
I applaud the Costa Mesa City Council for its courage, strength and responsible defense of our country's laws and values. As long as you defend chaos, they should ignore what you think.
Bob Newman
Newport Beach
*
Latino community deserves respect, protection
The May 4 Daily Pilot contained eloquent letters from Leah Ersoylu and Geoff West ("Divided Costa Mesa City Council votes to instill fear in growing Latino community") about the unfortunate vote by the Costa Mesa City Council to go on record in opposition to Senate Bill 54, the "California Values Act." The same issue of the Pilot contained an inspiring article about Miguel Rosado, who escaped gang violence in El Salvador to reach America and earn a nursing degree from Vanguard University. But his temporary protective status ends on Sept. 9, 2019.
Yet, even before that ominous date, imagine this scenario: Mr. Rosado is arrested for reckless driving in a case of mistaken identity. Were SB 54 not in existence, he might be turned over to ICE officers and deported. This is just one hypothetical illustration of the folly of rescinding that law.
Our Latino population, documented or not, are hard working and law-abiding members of the community and deserve respect and protection.
Benjamin Hubbard
Costa Mesa
*
