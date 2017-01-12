Newport council to discuss goals Saturday

The Newport Beach City Council will have its annual goal-setting session Saturday morning.

The special meeting is open to the public and will start at 9 a.m. at the Marina Park Community Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd. It is expected to end around noon.

Mayor Kevin Muldoon, who was selected to the post in December, has said his goals include addressing the city's unfunded pension liability, estimated at more than $300 million.

He called it the city's "most pressing issue."

Muldoon urged the council to be disciplined in its spending and hold back on "nonessential capital projects."

He also wants Planning Commission meetings to be video recorded, as council meetings are, and have the city invest in traffic technology.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint