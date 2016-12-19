Mimi's Cafe in Costa Mesa closes after 31 years

After more than three decades of serving French-inspired comfort food, Mimi's Cafe in downtown Costa Mesa has closed.

The restaurant at 1835 Newport Blvd., in the Costa Mesa Courtyards center, officially shut its doors Sunday.

"We were unfortunately unable to arrive at a mutually beneficial lease arrangement and made the tough business decision to close our Costa Mesa location," Derek Farley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based chain, said in a statement. "We want to thank our team members and our guests for the great Mimi's memories we've created there since 1985."

A representative of Vestar, the property manager for Costa Mesa Courtyards, was not immediately available for comment.

Farley noted that Mimi's has locations nearby in Fountain Valley and Irvine.

