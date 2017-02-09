Newport officials advise council to delay action on a Museum House election

Newport Beach officials are recommending that the City Council delay action Tuesday on putting the disputed Museum House condominium project to a public vote.

The advice, at the behest of Newport's outside counsel, comes in reaction to the Orange County Museum of Art's lawsuit filed last month that alleges the referendum petition circulated by local activist group Line in the Sand isn't valid under state election code.

The county registrar of voters office certified the petition last month, finding that it had a sufficient number of voters' signatures to qualify for an election.

The council was scheduled to consider Tuesday whether to call an election on Museum House for this year or 2018. The council also has the option of rescinding its November approval of the 100-unit, 25-story tower, which would replace the art museum at 850 San Clemente Drive in Newport Center. The museum intends to move to Costa Mesa and sell its current property to Museum House developer Related California.

Line in the Sand spokesman Tim Stoaks said Thursday that the recommended delay "is nothing more than a stall tactic that does not serve the residents of Newport Beach."

He called it "very suspect" that the city "has known about this pending lawsuit but has done nothing about it until now."

City officials said the council is still scheduled to certify the petition.

The art museum contends the petition should be voided because it contains a "virtually unreadable" font and is missing required pages.

The lawsuit also argues that Line in the Sand's signature gatherers gave out " false information," such as about Museum House's planned location, size and height.

The lawsuit echoes concerns raised in December by Related California. The company hired a Sacramento-based law firm that specializes in election matters to review the petition. The firm also concluded that the petition's font was too small and it didn't have all the necessary documents.

