Newport council holds goal-setting session

The Newport Beach City Council hosted a special meeting Saturday that addressed goals for the coming year that include traffic flow improvements and election reform.

But city officials and council members attending the wide-ranging session, held in the Marina Park community center, expressed caution stemming from the widespread concern over Newport's unfunded pension liabilities that could put a damper on capital improvement budget spending in the future.

City staff noted that while the 2015-16 fiscal year posted some strong gains — namely a $3.9-million sales tax boost, or 12%, and another year of rising property values contributing to more property tax revenue — the estimated pension debt, estimated to be around $275 million as of 2015, looms large over the future.

The debt was described as Newport's Achilles' heel in an otherwise vibrant and healthy economy. Annual pension spending was about 12% of the general fund budget about five years ago, according to city staff, and now that figure has inched up to 16%, or $40 million.

Still, Councilwoman Diane Dixon said in the spirit of calming the public on the pressing issue, "We're not yelling fire in a crowded building."

On improving traffic flow — a priority stated by Mayor Kevin Muldoon on his first meeting as mayor — city officials didn't offer many details on achieving that goal, other than installing sensors and other technology that will make the signals more adaptive to live traffic conditions.

Councilman Scott Peotter suggested having a dedicated traffic management person, who he said could be Newport's "transportation improvement advocate."

Councilman Jeff Herdman said he was interested in achieving election reform by giving the city attorney authority to enforce election law.

"That is something that will be a priority of mine," he added. He did not mention any specific election-related problems.

City officials also noted the status of several ongoing and future projects, including:

— Renovating the plaza at Central Avenue and constructing an 80-foot public pier there.

— Possibly replacing Lido Fire Station 2, 475 32nd St., or relocating it. City officials said the station is among Newport's busiest.

— Beginning discussions to somehow revamp Marine Avenue, Balboa Island's main thoroughfare.

— Constructing a boat bilge pump-out dock, possibly at 15th Street, to reduce the use of city sewers and improve harbor water quality.

— Continuing with the plan to revitalize Mariners' Mile. A workshop on the topic is scheduled for Jan. 26.

— Construction of Lido House, a 130-room hotel at the former City Hall site in Lido Marina Village, is ongoing. The hotel could open by January 2018.

— Vue Newport, a 27-unit housing development with retail space at 2230 Newport Blvd., is scheduled to be completed by the middle of this year.

— The Newport Harbor Yacht Club was issued a demolition permit this month to replace its 97-year-old clubhouse with a new 23,163-square-foot facility. Construction is expected to last 18 months, during which time members will gather on a nearby charter vessel.

— City officials have received a proposal to replace Kitayama, a Japanese restaurant at 101 Bayview Place, with an assistant-living facility containing 121 beds. The project is being reviewed by the planning department.

— Models at Ebb Tide, an 81-unit development on Placentia Avenue that replaced a mobile home park there, are scheduled to be open for viewing this summer.