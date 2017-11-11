Veterans receive a salute at fairgrounds event

A crowd gathered Saturday to honor the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans during a free community event at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.

Salute to Veterans — presented in collaboration with the Orange County Market Place and state labor unions — included a complimentary lunch, military vehicles, bounce houses and musical performances.

Dozens of booths were set up to provide information about services and other resources available to veterans. Non-perishable food items were collected to go to vets in need.

The event was one of several Veterans Day observances in the area on Saturday.