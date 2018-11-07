O.C. fairgrounds to hold 'Salute to Veterans' on Saturday

The OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa will honor the service of veterans with a free community event Saturday at Heroes Hall.
Salute to Veterans — presented in collaboration with the Orange County Employees Assn. — will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature live entertainment, a hot dog lunch, free health screenings, child-friendly activities, a blood drive, veterans resources and a job fair.
“It is an honor for us to celebrate the men and women who serve our country, those who protect our freedom,” Fair & Event Center Chief Executive Kathy Kramer said in a statement. “We hope to have a great turnout at Salute to Veterans so these amazing individuals from all branches of the military can see and feel that appreciation.”
Community members also are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to veterans in need.
“For far too long, veterans didn’t get the services and support they need when they come home from serving our country, and we are proud to stand together with workers and community leaders to change that,” OCEA General Manager Jennifer Beuthin said in a statement.
The Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit ocfair.com.