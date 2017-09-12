Political Landscape: Pence reschedules Newport fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence has rescheduled a Newport Beach appearance originally planned for this week.

Pence was scheduled to appear with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) at a fundraising luncheon Friday at the Island Hotel. He will now visit in October.

The pair also had planned to raise money at a breakfast Friday in Bakersfield, a reception and dinner that night in Sacramento and a reception and dinner in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Pence postponed the California trip because of hurricane recovery efforts, the Los Angeles Times reported. The events will now take place Oct. 8-10.

The fundraisers are to benefit California Victory 2018, a joint fundraising committee that benefits Pence’s and McCarthy’s political action committees, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the congressional campaign accounts of McCarthy and seven other California Republicans up for reelection in 2018, including Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, Rep. Mimi Walters of Irvine and Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton, who represent districts won by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats have targeted those seats in the midterm elections as key to their efforts to retake control of the House of Representatives.