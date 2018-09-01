Political Landscape: State Sen. Moorlach is admonished after woman complains he gave her a 'noogie'

State Sen. John Moorlach has been admonished for violating the Senate’s code of conduct after a woman complained that he put her in a headlock and gave her a “noogie” during a reception.
According to documents released by the Senate Rules Committee on Friday, Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) was the subject of a June complaint by a woman who said he grabbed her, put his arm around her neck and gave her a “noogie” while taking a photo at a reception for GOP lawmakers sponsored by a healthcare advocacy group.
An investigator hired by the Senate determined that Moorlach acted in a way that bothered the woman, who was identified only as a member of the public who worked for the healthcare group.
“While your behavior also does not appear to be sexual in nature, it is still considered ‘unwanted behavior’ and as such is inappropriate and a violation of our policy,” wrote Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) and Sen. Anthony Cannella (R-Ceres), vice chairman of the Rules Committee.
The letter also said Moorlach had been warned about inappropriate behavior in the past regarding touching an employee on the stomach. Senate leaders warned that Moorlach’s actions will be closely monitored and that any further violation of the policy could lead to stricter punishment.
“I am a fun-loving individual who is guilty of occasional playfulness,” Moorlach said in a statement. “I apologize for giving a ‘noogie’ to someone who requested a photo. It was done during a light-hearted moment with others present. However, I will discontinue this innocent and gregarious behavior in the future.”
— Los Angeles Times
2 forums set for Newport Beach council candidates
Newport Beach City Council candidates will have back-to-back forums in Corona del Mar next week.
The Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce will present one from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive.
The Friends of Oasis will hold a forum starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.
Chamber of Commerce to present first Laguna council forum
Laguna Beach City Council candidates will have their first chance of the election season to discuss local issues and address the Chamber of Commerce and Laguna Board of Realtors during a forum Thursday.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber at 505 Forest Ave.
Another candidate forum, this one presented by Village Laguna, will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.