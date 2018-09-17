Political Landscape: Laguna Beach councilman drops reelection bid to care for injured brother

“As his legal representative and the only immediate family member with the skills needed to assist him with many of his needs, I have had to wrestle with the demands of ensuring that Tom has the care and resources he’ll need for the remainder of his life and have come to recognize that it is impossible for me to commit to another four years of service on the City Council at this time,” Zur Schmiede said in his statement. “I have to be able to sustain the work of caregiver and advocate for as long as my brother needs me.”