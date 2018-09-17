Political Landscape: Laguna Beach councilman drops reelection bid to care for injured brother

Laguna Beach City Council member Rob Zur Schmiede has abandoned his run for a second term in order to care for his younger brother Tom, who was seriously injured in a vehicle collision three months ago, according to a statement Zur Schmiede released Sunday night.
“It is with disappointment and great reluctance that I must announce that I am no longer able to seek reelection to the City Council seat that I have proudly held these past four years and am immediately suspending my reelection campaign,” the statement said.
Zur Schmiede, Laguna’s current mayor pro tem, said his brother is still hospitalized following the June 16 crash in Louisville, Ky., and is struggling with related medical, legal and financial issues.
“As his legal representative and the only immediate family member with the skills needed to assist him with many of his needs, I have had to wrestle with the demands of ensuring that Tom has the care and resources he’ll need for the remainder of his life and have come to recognize that it is impossible for me to commit to another four years of service on the City Council at this time,” Zur Schmiede said in his statement. “I have to be able to sustain the work of caregiver and advocate for as long as my brother needs me.”
Zur Schmiede said he will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in December.
His departure from the race leaves 10 candidates vying for three available seats, with Councilwoman Toni Iseman the only incumbent. Mayor Kelly Boyd had already announced he would not run.
Before being elected to the council in 2014, Zur Schmiede was a member of the city Planning Commission and Design Review Board.
Fountain Valley council forum Thursday
Candidates for three available seats on the Fountain Valley City Council will appear at a forum Thursday at City Hall.
The forum, presented by the Fountain Valley Chamber of Commerce, will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
City Hall is at 10200 Slater Ave.
Newport council forum Saturday on Balboa Island
The Balboa Island Improvement Assn. will present a Newport Beach City Council candidates forum on Saturday.
The forum starts at 9 a.m. at the Balboa Island fire station at 124 Marine Ave.
Lecong named ‘hero’ of fuel tax repeal effort
Fountain Valley City Council candidate Nick Lecong has been named a “Gas Tax Repeal Hero” by Yes on Prop. 6, a campaign seeking repeal in the November election of state fuel tax increases passed last year.
“Fountain Valley seniors and working families cannot afford this gas tax,” Lecong said in a statement. “California pays the highest taxes in the country yet has some of the worst road conditions.”
For a full list of Gas Tax Repeal Heroes, visit gastaxrepeal.org/heroes.
1:20 p.m.: This article was updated with the Fountain Valley City Council candidates forum.
This article was originally published at 12:45 p.m.