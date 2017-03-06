Would-be thief threatened 7-Eleven clerk with a hammer, police say

A man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of stealing cigarettes and sunglasses from a Costa Mesa 7-Eleven and threatening the clerk with a hammer, police said.

Costa Mesa police officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 20034 Santa Ana Ave. after the store's alarm system went off, said Sgt. Matt Selinske.

Selinkse said a man entered the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes. The clerk retrieved the cigarettes and placed them on the counter.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

The man threatened the clerk with a hammer and made off with the cigarettes and a few pairs of sunglasses, Selinske said.

The clerk activated the store's alarm system, which notified police.

When officers responded, they found the man outside the store. Selinske said the man, who was under the influence of methamphetamine, became combative and it took several officers to restrain him.

Hector Hernandez, 21, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and resisting arrest, Selinske said.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN