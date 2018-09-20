Surfers ‘stop, drop and surf’ in Huntington Beach to celebrate the first California Surfing Day

Everybody from surfing icons to high school surf teams to a wave-riding dog headed to the coast Thursday morning in Huntington Beach to mark the inaugural California Surfing Day.
Locals were encouraged to “stop, drop and surf” as a way to celebrate a resolution introduced this year by state Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove). SCR 122 recognizes Sept. 20 as California Surfing Day to spotlight the state’s surfing lifestyle, culture and beach and ocean protection.
Nguyen introduced the resolution in July in Huntington Beach, aka Surf City USA, during the annual Vans U.S. Open of Surfing.
“The sport transcended oceans to impact our language, music, fashion and art,” Nguyen said at the time. “Surfing is part of the social, economic and cultural fabric of our state.”