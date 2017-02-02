Next up for Original Pizza's old spot in Newport — Taco Bell Cantina

For as long as most people remember, the family-run Original Pizza near the Newport Pier served up simple slices, without the frills or trendiness of newer restaurants around them.

Then on Tuesday, following a big weekend party, Original Pizza closed for good after more than 50 years in business.

But as soon as the parlor closed, plans surfaced for its replacement: a Taco Bell.

But not just any Taco Bell, as the Irvine-based company specified this week — a Taco Bell Cantina.

A Taco Bell representative said Thursday that the new restaurant at 2121 W. Balboa Blvd. will feature a design, menu and alcoholic beverages similar to the two other Taco Bell Cantina locations in Las Vegas and Chicago.

The company declined to provide other details, including an approximate timeline for the restaurant's opening.

Chicago's Taco Bell Cantina opened in 2015.

The Vegas location, which is open 24 hours, began operations in November. It has a retail store with Taco Bell apparel, shareable appetizers, beer, wine and slush drinks infused with liquor.

In an online post written by Taco Bell titled "10 Reasons to Visit Taco Bell's Flagship Restaurant in Las Vegas," the company boasted about the restaurant's two stories, patio seating and open kitchen.

"Now you can witness how your beautiful 7-Layer Burrito is created," the post says.

