The Crowd: No time to waste in saving the ocean

Science has been sounding the alarm that we humans are potentially poisoning the planet due to such irresponsible abuse. Research reports that enormous sections of ocean floor worldwide are covered with waste, much of it non-biodegradable. So don’t be surprised when restaurants ban plastic straws and utensils and similar items. It is not a plot by staunch environmentalists to ruin businesses. Such regulations may in fact save business, and more importantly, save the planet for many generations to come.