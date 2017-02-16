Woman pleads guilty to human trafficking and assault in Costa Mesa prostitution and torture case

A 29-year-old woman previously accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman who authorities say worked for her and two men as a prostitute in Costa Mesa pleaded guilty Wednesday to human trafficking and assault charges, according to court records.

Orange County prosecutors in 2014 charged Cierra Rose Thompson of Oregon with two felony counts of kidnapping, one felony count each of torture, human trafficking, mayhem, aggravated assault, pimping and pandering, with a possible sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

On Wednesday, prosecutors dismissed all counts except human trafficking and assault with a deadly weapon as part of a plea deal, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Thompson is expected to be sentenced May 26. It was unclear what sentence she might face.

According to prosecutors, Thompson, along with Renice Stevenson Flores-Davis, 28, and Oscar Gonzalez-Salinas, 35, both of Costa Mesa, abused a woman who authorities allege was working for the trio as a prostitute.

Flores-Davis is charged with 10 felonies, including human trafficking, torture, kidnapping and pimping. If convicted, he could land in state prison for 56 years to life, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

Gonzalez-Salinas is accused of eight felonies, also including human trafficking, torture, kidnapping and pimping. He could face 39 years to life in prison if convicted.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges. They are expected to appear in court March 24 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Authorities allege that in May 2014, Flores-Davis met a then-26-year-old woman in Costa Mesa during a drug deal and persuaded her to work for him as a prostitute.

On July 22, 2014, the district attorney's office contends, Flores-Davis got angry with the woman and burned her with a heated glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, used zipties to bind her to a chair, duct-taped her mouth and blindfolded her.

Later that evening, authorities allege, Flores-Davis and Thompson, his girlfriend at the time, taped the woman's mouth again and used zipties to tie her to the bathroom sink where she slept.

Flores-Davis and Gonzalez-Salinas are accused of beating the woman five days later and placing a hot electric iron on her back, tying her to a chair and pouring water in her mouth and nose. Thompson was accused of aiding and abetting them, prosecutors said.

The woman was able to send a Facebook message asking for help, police said. The recipient called the Costa Mesa Police Department and directed officers to the Days Inn on Newport Boulevard.

Flores-Davis and Thompson were arrested, and the woman was taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach to be treated for bruises and burns. Gonzalez-Salinas was arrested in a motel nearby.

