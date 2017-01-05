Unsung hero: Helen Miller is a force for community in her corner of Costa Mesa

Helen Miller is the type of person who makes a big difference, even if it's for a small slice of the world.

For her, that is Montana Avenue, a cul-de-sac in the State Streets of Costa Mesa where she has lived for 15 years with her husband, Jeff.

Miller, an investor by trade, is from Bend, Ore. She was warned that many California neighborhoods don't have the same small-town sensibility as the one she grew up in, where customs might include giving neighbors the first two slices of a fresh-baked apple pie.

When she moved south, her sensibility never changed. She brought her friendly Oregonian nature with her — not to mention some serious organizational skills. The two have made her a force that brings the street together.

"It's just what I've always done," Miller said.

Editor's note: This is an installment of Unsung Heroes, a new annual feature that highlights otherwise overlooked members of the community.

Neighbors place such trust in her that she is the keeper of house keys and contact information. Miller knows whose key is whose based on a special keychain attached. The key to a volleyball coach's home has a volleyball keychain on it, for example.

Her kitchen overlooks the street. She can keep a watchful eye on the neighborhood. Unofficially, she is the block captain.

On Easter Sunday, she wakes up early and by 5:30 a.m. is wearing Easter Bunny ears and discreetly delivering gift baskets to neighbors. The baskets contain various goodies such as homemade cookies and chocolate eggs. One neighbor gets some bottles of gin.

"The only people I don't get to are those who to go sunrise services," Miller said with a laugh.

Years ago the Millers founded a potluck for Montana Avenue. It started small, with about 30 people. It grew to 48 this past fall and took place on the Millers' driveway. Everyone ate tacos.

Two neighborhood boys — ages 7 and 9 — help Miller tend her garden. Miller said she loves how well everything grows in Costa Mesa, compared with Oregon.

When she's not helping on Montana Avenue, she's aiding the community at large. She's a poll worker. She supports causes like the Philanthropic Educational Organization, or P.E.O., a nonprofit that helps women with college scholarships.

Charlene Ashendorf, Miller's neighbor, says she has a heart of gold.

"It's not as if Helen sets out to help others; it is just who she is," Ashendorf said. "It's just the nature of her heart. The quiet, special stories are many."

