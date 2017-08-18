Newport luxury apartment complex OKd to stage live entertainment

Newport Beach’s newest luxury apartment complex is now clear to have live entertainment on the grounds.

Villas Fashion Island got Planning Commission clearance Thursday to amend its permit to allow live entertainment and an outdoor sound system. The entertainment, not limited to musical acts, could include performers such as magicians, jugglers or stilt walkers, according to a city staff report.

The commission voted 5-0, with members Kory Kramer and Peter Zak absent, to approve the change.

Michael Ayaz, a lawyer representing the complex’s owner, the Irvine Co., told the commission the Villas had every other amenity a high-end resort would have, except live entertainment.

“Most of the residents are really seeking this,” he said.

The 16-acre, 524-unit complex in Newport Center spares few luxuries for its tenants, featuring onsite massage therapy, a dog spa, a putting green and bocce court, five saltwater pools, dining terraces with pizza ovens, an indoor-outdoor yoga studio, an onsite cafe and cocktail lounge and a concierge.

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit there rents for $3,195 a month. A two-bedroom, two-bath with a loft goes for $8,495.

Ayaz suggested that the musical acts would be less like a flashy pop concert and more like background music. For example, he said, a violinist or guitarist could play in the lobby or carolers could sing for a holiday party in the private dining room.

The permit revision allows live entertainment for residents and their guests only, lasting until no later than 11 p.m.

Before the amendment, each live entertainment event had to have a special permit from the city. Since the complex opened this year, two special permits were issued and one is being processed, the staff report said.

Most of the entertainment will take place in common areas. Dancing or a dance floor is still generally prohibited but could be allowed with a special permit.

Ayaz said complex management will be sensitive to residents being disturbed by noise or other commotion.

“We will be ultra-conservative when it comes to making sure none of the tenants are upset,” he said.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD