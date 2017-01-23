Storms continue with thunderstorms and possible flash flooding

The rains that deluged Southern California over the weekend are set to continue Monday, with a possibility of thunderstorms and flash flooding throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which forecasters said was the strongest in years, set several rainfall records Sunday and caused widespread flooding after hours of sustained, pouring rain. Although the rain will continue Monday, it will not be as intense as it was over the weekend, forecasters said.

“Today’s going to be more of a variable day, nothing like yesterday where we had moderate to heavy rain for most of the day,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service. “We’ll see some sun, then some showers. Nothing too organized.”

Rainfall totals in in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach in the 24 hours before 7:45 a.m. were about 2 ¼ inches, according to the weather service.

Thunderstorms that form Monday will be capable of producing small to medium-size hail, according to the weather service.

The storm system is expected to wind down Monday night, forecasters said, and a dry period is expected to begin Wednesday, with temperatures gradually increasing into the 60s by the weekend.

A flash flood watch remains in effect Monday, along with a high surf warning along the coast.

